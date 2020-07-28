Expo Center to host several events with safety measures in place

The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee has reopened and will hold various events throughout August.

While open, the Expo Center has several safety measures in place to protect the community and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have enhanced health and safety measures to protect our venue guests,” the Expo’s statement said.

The Expo Center reports it will follow CDC guidelines by requesting that guests who are feeling sick remain home and those who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 remain home unless they’ve had no fever for 72 hours and 10 days have passed since potential exposure.

The events coming to the Expo Center in August include the following:

July 31-Aug. 1: Circus Celebration on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Otto Krausse. General Admission: Adults (13 & Older)-$20, Children (3-12)-$8 and Kids (2 & under)-Free.

Aug. 15 and 16: Shawnee Comic Con. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 in the Conference Center.

Aug. 22: David Nail Concert. Located in the Conference Center at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. All ages welcome. Must be 21-years-old or older to drink.

Aug. 28: for King & Country Drive-in Concert. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Aug. 29-30: The HERPs Show Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $4 for kids and free for children 4-years-old and under. The first 100 people on Saturday and first 50 people on Sunday get to draw for money, prizes, free ticks and more.

For more information email info@shawneeexpo.org or call (405) 275-7020.