Linscheid Library a resource beyond ECU campus

East Central University’s Linscheid Library continues to provide key services to the campus and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting its services to accommodate health and safety precautions and offering multiple online resources around the clock.

The area community is always welcome to check out books and DVD’s from the library, as well as access items in its Special Collections. The library’s collection specializes in non-fiction relating to any of ECU’s degree programs. The local community also has access to Media Services, which provides low-cost printing, binding and laminating as well as media transfer from analog to digital formats. There are many virtual services available to the community as well, including:

• Online access to government documents

• Online access to past ECU yearbooks and student newspapers

• Informational online tutorials about conducting research

• Upcoming virtual events for fall 2020

• Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels that share news about upcoming events, changes in library services and resources related to current events

Surveys conducted in 2019-20 revealed Linscheid Library’s role in creating positive outcomes for its users. Some of the survey findings include:

• 90% of faculty who worked with a librarian reported using what they learned to enhance their courses

• 88% of people who printed a research poster with Media Services reported feeling more confident about sharing their research and that the service enhanced their research

• 69% of library event attendees reported learning something new and intended to discuss or share what they learned with others

To learn more about what Linscheid Library offers the community beyond the ECU campus, please contact the Circulation Desk at 580-559-5376 or email refdesk@ecok.edu. Online resources are accessible at library.ecok.edu.