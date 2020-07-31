Silver Alert issued for Pott. County man

The Shawnee News-Star

A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a Pottawatomie County man who is deaf and autistic.

The alert went out about 4:30 a.m. and was still active at noon Friday for James Murphy, 51.

His last known location was about 3 a.m. around Lake Road.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office requested the Silver Alert as Murphy was under proven medical or physical disability and was believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.