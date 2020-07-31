Undersheriff: One dead in shooting north of Asher

The Shawnee News-Star

One person is confirmed dead in a Friday afternoon shooting north of Asher.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer said the investigation is ongoing at a location north of Asher on Old Highway 18.

Late Friday afternoon, Palmer said the preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related shooting involving an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. The male died at the scene.

No other details have been released or are expected until deputies can notify the victim's next of kin.

Watch for updates.