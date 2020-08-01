SPAR Seeking Donations

Shawnee animal rescue Saving Pets At Risk is seeking donations from the community to help keep them running and help them save sick, abandoned and abused dogs and cats in Pottawatomie County.

To donate visit paypal.me/give4dogs or www.paySPAR.org, to adopt a dog visit https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ok/shawnee/saving-pets-at-risk-spar-ok167/ and to purchase gently used items check out SPAR’s Facebook Market page.

Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 702 Shawnee, OK 74802.