The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Birch: July 26.Elevation normal, water 80s and dingy. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, dam, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Fort Gibson: July 27. Elevation normal, water 86 with 1 foot visibility. Black and white crappie good on jigs around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, spoons, and top water around flats and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Greenleaf: July 26. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: July 27. Elevation normal, water stained and in the 80s. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and top water below the dam, and around main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, rocks, and shallows. White and black crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 23. Elevation above average, water 86. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. White bass fair on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: July 24. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Trout fishing best during periods of low or no flow. Those times are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah county.

Sooner: July 27. Elevation normal, water mid-80s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around the main lake. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad and slabs around dam and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: July 27. Elevation above average, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: July 26. Elevation above average, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around points and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: July 26. Elevation normal, water clear. White and striped hybrid bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and sunfish around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: July 27. Elevation 1.37 feet below normal and gates closed. Water temp in the mid 70's and clear. Bass fair with spinner baits. Hybrid slow to fair with live baits in deep water. Catfish fair along north side with stink baits and cut baits. Crappie slow around marina. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B&K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: July 25. Elevation above average, water clear and 86. Bass fair around topwater at dawn using shaky heads, ned rigs, and square billed crankbaits. Crappie fair around docks on jigs and minnows. Marked brush piles fair on small jigs-blue ice Bobby Garland. White bass are surfacing late evening in and around the dam. Channel catfish good on sponge and dough baits. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: July 28. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure and rocks. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, and punch bait around channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: July 23. Elevation below average, water 89. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and standing timber. White crappie fair on brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 24. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky but clearing. Striped bass excellent on live bait, live shad, and top water below and around the dam. Flathead and blue catfish good on live bait, worms, and noodling around coves, points, rocks, and shallows.White bass good on buzz baits, jigs, small lures, and spoons around coves, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 24. Elevation below average, water 82 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 27. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around main lake, points, and river channel. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 24. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastics, Powerbait, and tube jigs around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 24. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, jerk bait, plastics, and top water around brush structure, points, and riprap. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top water around coves and river channel. Black crappie fair on jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, and shrimp below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, coves, docks, points, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on crickets, goldfish, grass hoppers, grubs, jigs, minnows, and small lures, below the dam, and around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 25. Elevation below average, water 87. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. White crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: July 24. Elevation normal, water 80. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, hair jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and top water around flats, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and shad around shallows. Black crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Lake fishing is good early mornings and anglers should use top water lures when surface feeding is present and transfer to slabs and down rigging umbrella rigs as the morning progresses. Top water action has been good the Denison Dam and fish schools tend to move north from there. Channel cat are being caught on baited holes in shallow water. Crappie are holding on deeper water structure biting minnows with a slow presentation. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: July 24. Elevation below average, water cloudy and 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Fort Cobb: July 27. Elevation below average, water in the 90s. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: July 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and stirred, Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait around channels, creek channels, and main lake. Striped hybrid bass and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad around channels, dam, and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.