Pott. County Commissioners, area fire departments clarify sales tax audit requirements

Representatives from fire departments around Pott. County and county commissioners spent an hour discussing audit and inventory requirements for items purchased with sales tax money before coming to a resolution in a meeting Monday.

According to Paul Simpson, Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD) Rural Fire Coordinator, fire departments throughout the county wanted clarification regarding inventory and audit requirements.

Simpson said originally departments were told to take inventory of any item or items $500 or more purchased with county fire sales tax money.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, representatives from different fire departments said they felt they didn’t have time to track every item they purchased using sales tax money as their staffs consist mostly of volunteers and the threshold of $500 was too small because it requires listing various items.

However, after much discussion, Simpson said the fire departments and county commissioners came to a resolution on the specifics of the requirements.

Thomas said now when filling out their inventory, fire departments will need to list any items $5,000 or more purchased with sales tax money.

Simpson said going forward all the departments now know what the inventory and requirements are and know what their annual reports will need to look like when they’re turned into auditors.