OG&E recently donated 50 electric box fans to COEDD Area Agency on Aging to provide cooling assistance to older adults in our service area. If you are in need of a fan, please contact the COEDD AAA Outreach Program at 405-273-6410 Ext. 147.

Pictured Left to Right: OG&E Community Relations Coordinator Melody Martin, COEDD AAA Director John Shea, COEDD AAA Outreach Manager Richard Ortley.