Pott. County Commissioners approve creation of safety, review committee

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved the creation of a safety and review board committee in their regular meeting Monday, Aug. 3.

In the meeting, the agenda item was presented by District 3 Commissioner Eddie Stackhouse.

Stackhouse said it’s common for counties to have their own safety and review board committees and Pott. County should have one as well.

Commissioners agreed to begin the creation process and will decide on the number of members, who the members are and other details as time goes on.