Shawnee virtual enrollment rises, education board authorizes land management

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. April Grace revealed at the monthly Shawnee Board of Education meeting Monday, Aug. 3, that student enrollment for the district’s virtual option continues to increase.

Currently, Grace said students and teachers are scheduled to return to school Aug. 13 and she continues to meet with local health officials weekly to decide if any changes need to be made to the plan.

"We have offered all the options we think we can offer right now," Grace said. "I appreciate the commitment of everyone working in the district, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve our community."

Grace also said the district sent out questionnaires to students and parents last week so the district can figure out the best scheduling options for students based on their learning pathway choice.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, in addition to updates on the district’s Return to Learn plan, Board of Education members authorized Grace to take all necessary actions, including but not limited to signing necessary documents, to effect the purchase of the property on Ford St.

Pennington said there could be two possible future uses for the property which backs up the south side of Shawnee High School.

“One potential future use is temporary housing for employee recruitment purposes to help new employees as they transition to the community,” Pennington said. “Another potential future use is expansion of the high school.”

As time goes on, Pennington said more details will be revealed regarding the plot of land and the district’s choice of its use.

Check back for updates.

Note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the SPS Board of Education didn't award land control to Dr. Grace but rather authorized her to manage the plot of land and take all necessary actions, including but not limited to signing necessary documents, to effect the purchase of the property.