‘Stop the Knock’ campaign begins before Census workers visit area homes

The Shawnee News-Star

The U.S. Census Bureau is inviting Oklahoma residents to join in our STOP THE KNOCK campaign. The campaign kicks off this week and is designed to encourage residents to respond to the Census now to lessen the possibility of a Census employee knocking on their door this month.

Currently, the state of Oklahoma holds a 57.4 percent self-response rate, which is below the national average of 62.8 percent.

Households can still self-respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English). Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

CENSUS TAKERS IN NEIGHBORHOODS

Census takers have started working in neighborhoods throughout all counties in Oklahoma. They will be visiting households that have not yet self-responded to the Census, to collect responses. Census takers will follow local public health guidelines, will be wearing masks and are trained on social distancing protocols.

Census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Denver/Dallas Regional Census Center at 1-800-852-6159.

For more information go to www.2020census.gov.