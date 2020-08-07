Pleasant Grove to finish safe room construction project

After months of construction Pleasant Grove Public Schools is expected to complete its safe room project at the beginning of November 1, 2020.

According to Superintendent Scott Roper, in February of 2019 members of the community voted on a Bond Issue that would fund the building of the safe room which can also be used as locker rooms for the school’s gymnasium.

“The safe room is to provide proper protection for our students during inclement weather,” Roper said. “The bond issue also funded the replacement of a 40-year old sewage lift station.”

Roper said the lift station was replaced in August of 2019 and the Safe Room Project broke ground in January of 2020.

The administrator said the safe room would improve the district’s current procedure for protecting students against inclement weather which is to seek shelter in the hallways of the main building or close school.

Roper said the project is being funded by the 2019 Bond Issue, current building funds and sales tax money.

“Most of the funds in the sales tax fund will be utilized in this project,” Roper said.