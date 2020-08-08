Lincoln County jury term canceled because of COVID-19

The Shawnee News-Star

The expected August jury term in Lincoln County has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Summons went out to prospective jurors last month for a two-week term set to begin on Aug. 14, but the Court Clerk has now sent out letters informing those summoned that the term has been canceled and they are dismissed from service.

A Lincoln County court official said all cases for the docket have been rescheduled and the next regular jury term is set for Oct. 19.

The Lincoln County courthouse is open with safety precautions in place, such as one person in the office at a time because of the coronavirus. The courthouse did recently close for two weeks after an employee came down with the virus.

At this time, Pottawatomie County’s jury term is still scheduled for September.