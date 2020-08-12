District Attorney to use old MidFirst building for Child Support Services staff

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved District Attorney Allan Grubb’s request to utilize the old MidFirst building located at 330 N. Broadway Street to temporarily house his Child Support Services staff.

According to Grubb, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services has made all of their offices remote sites and he has employees through Child Support Services.

“(The employees) have a contract with DHS and work at the DHS office building and they’re not allowing my employees to be at work because DHS is working from home,” Grubb said.

Grubb said he asked the commissioners to allow him use of the old MidFirst building because he feels if his employees can’t return to an office, he will not renew the DA office’s contract with Child Support Enforcement.

“The Child Support office runs on old software that’s not completely compatible with new systems and they need to be around each other whenever there’s a problem with the software or issues,” Grubb said. “It’s not a job that can be easily done from home.”

The district attorney said he believes his employees would prefer to be back at work and he will be implementing social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas said Grubb intends to use the front portion of the building for his employees.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the commissioners would be sure to provide Grubb’s employees with internet access and the necessary tools needed to complete their work.

Thomas said this is the first action the commissioners have taken regarding the county’s use of the old MidFirst building.

While the county purchased the building two years ago, Thomas said commissioners are still in talks and the planning process of moving the entire DA’s office to the old MidFirst building.

Thomas said the county intends to move the DA’s office from the Carnegie Building to the old MidFirst building and to use the Carnegie Building for a law library and a Veterans museum.

Grubb said he hopes to have his Child Support Services employees in their new office as he gains internet access, purchases furniture and finalizes other details.

