Feed the Children, Boomarang Diner help Shawnee educators

Feed the Children and Boomarang Diner partnered together to help provide supplies for Shawnee teachers and hosted a fundraiser at Boomerang's headquarters Friday, Aug. 7.

According to Feed the Children PR Program Manager Carrie Snodgrass, the organizations served over 300 Shawnee Elementary School teachers and provided them with supplies for their classrooms.

Snodgrass said supplies also included hand sanitizer and wipes to help educators as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.