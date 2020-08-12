Commissioners rescind $5k limit for fire department inventory

Pottawatomie County Commissioners rescinded the $5,000 limit for fire department inventories in their regular meeting Monday, which was an item they originally approved the previous week.

In Monday’s meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said state auditors expressed concern to Commissioners regarding the $5,000 limit because state statute requires any entity utilizing sales tax funds to record their purchases of items over $500.

Dennis said while commissioners wanted to compromise with county fire departments that sought clarification on the inventory requirements last week, they could not amend the law.

Dennis said from this point on, all fire departments will be required to provide an inventory list of all items over $500 they purchase with county funds to the County Clerk’s office by July 1 every year.

Paul Simpson, Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD) Rural Fire Coordinator for Region 5, virtually attended the meeting and was encouraged to inform county fire departments of the commissioners’ new decision.

In the meeting, Simpson said he would inform all the county fire departments of the inventory requirements in the Pott. County Rural Fire Chiefs meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in McLoud.

Dennis said she and the County Clerk will also attend the meeting to offer more clarification and information to the fire departments.