The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Police Department needs help from the community in identifying the driver of a yellow Mustang who fled from the police after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano the driver was last seen in the area of 900 block of N Shawnee. For those with any information to identify this person, please contact the Shawnee Police Department at 405-273-2122.