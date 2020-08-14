Shawnee animal shelter offering free adoption

The Shawnee News-Star

From Aug. 12 through Aug. 31 adoption fees at the Shawnee Animal Shelter will be waived on any pet adoption.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, pets that are not already spayed or neutered will still require the necessary refundable deposit which is $25.

Pets adopted to residents within the city limits will still need city license/rabies fee ($5 altered, $10 un-altered).

Shelter hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Call the Shawnee Animal Shelter with any questions at 405-878-1531.