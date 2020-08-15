Tecumseh Fire Department welcome new recruits

By Galen Hawes Ghawes@newsstar.com

The Tecumseh Fire Department has welcomed recruit firefighters Caeden Shirey, Dylan Taylor, Preston Hurst and Orrin Beckham to their team since the beginning of July.

Recruit Firefighter Caeden Shirey has finished his Firefighter 1 class and Dylan Taylor was recently accepted as a full-time firefighter.

“We are happy to have them join us after just graduating from Tecumseh last year,” said Tecumseh Fire Chief Rhett Banks.

Hurst and Beckham have just started their journey with the fire department.

“We are always accepting applications for more volunteers because it’s tough to keep the ranks filled,” said Banks.

The Tecumseh Fire Department worked a grass fire on August 10. Banks asks residents to please continue to be mindful when burning because the fire risk level can change day by day due to the low levels of moisture and the dry out of grass.