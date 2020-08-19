Tecumseh community to vote in election Aug. 25

Tecumseh community members will vote in the primary election for various city council member positions Tuesday, Aug. 25.

According to Jeannie Stover, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, those in the election include: Dana R. Tayloe and Linda Farris for Council member Ward 1; Sharon L. Stewart and Ronelle Baker for Council member Ward 2 and Benjamin Waterman, Ryan Wiginton and Don Bradley for Council member Ward 3.

Stover said polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and lines are possible at peak voting times.

“Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot,” Stover said.

