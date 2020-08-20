Shawnee Lions Club kicks off "Lions Club Storm Readiness Month: 2nd Season" ahead of Pottawatomie County's mini season for severe weather. "We are getting our members ready for the second, or mini, season for severe weather", said Club President Butch Lutomski. “Itmakes this year's severe weather season a little more difficult with an ongoing pandemic. By having these awareness programs, we are trying to keep our members and their families safe and informed.”

Oklahoma has a "Severe Weather Season" from April to June then a "Mini" season from September to about the end of October.

The Club was intrigued by Charles Edwards and Cloud 9 Storm Tours last Thursday. This week's Lions Club program will be Chief Mason Wilson of the Shawnee Police Department. The Shawnee Lions Club meets noon Thursdays at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.