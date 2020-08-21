North Rock Creek completes Elementary Safe Room

North Rock Creek Public Schools recently completed the latest project which is a 5,000 square foot Elementary Safe Room.

According to Superintendent Dr. Blake Moody, the Safe Room is rated for an F-5 tornado which is made up of four classrooms for music, computers, STEM and counseling.

“NRC did not use any local taxpayer funding. It was completely funded by a (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant and Pottawatomie County Education Sales Tax,” Moody said.

The superintendent said he’s grateful to the County Commissioners for promoting the nearly half-cent Education sales tax which voters passed in 2015. The sales tax began in July 2016 and will continue through 2026.

The sales tax provides funding for 14 different school districts in the county based on enrollment and districts can use the funds for technology or other needs approved by a vote of county commissioners.

“Our Pottawatomie County Commissioners promoted an education sales tax to help our schools a few years ago and we are reaping the wonderful benefits of that sacrifice,” Moody said.

“Commissioner Melissa Dennis, along with our other Commissioners, places a huge emphasis on our public schools and we are grateful for that.”

Moody said the Safe Room will serve students’ day-to-day needs and provide a safe shelter for the community during dangerous weather.