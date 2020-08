The Shawnee News-Star

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Blake Fox, from Choctaw, Okla., conducts systems checks as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)