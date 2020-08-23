Jones Theatres to reopen Sept. 3 in Shawnee

The Shawnee News-Star

Jones Theatres has announced that Sept. 3 will be the reopening date for all three Shawnee movie theaters. The rollercoaster ride to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic has altered plans twice due to film studios' postponement of new movies.

The Cinema Centre 8, Movies Six at Shawnee Mall and the Hornbeck Twin downtown have been closed since March 16.

At this point, Warner Bros. is releasing the $200 million sci-fi epic “Tenet” on Sept. 3 in the United States. Since some states — New York, New Jersey and California, to name a few — have not approved movie theaters reopening yet, the studio has decided to proceed with a theatrical release anyway. Some other new titles are scheduled to be available to theatres during the same timeframe. Library titles of movie favorites at reduced admission will supplement the new offerings.

Masks will be required of guests and staff in the lobbies and theaters. Of course, masks can be removed in auditoriums to enjoy snacks. Masks should be put back on after consuming food. Masks may be purchased at the box office for $1 for anyone arriving without a mask. Bandana-type masks are not acceptable.

Jones staff said every other row will be blocked off for social distancing. Patrons are asked to drop a seat between their group and others on the same row. Time between showings has been extended to give staff time to clean seats and armrests with electrostatic wands. Auditorium capacities will be reduced to allow plenty of opportunities for distancing spacing.

Other safety measures also will be in place and cashless sales will be strongly encouraged. The box office will accept cash or cards. The concession will accept cards only. Anyone wishing to purchase concessions may purchase a gift card at the box office with cash and use the card in the concession.

Special plastic barriers between staff and guests have been installed at each sales station to limit contact.

As usual, customers will be allowed to purchase concession items to go. Masks are required for anyone entering the building.

Complete opening movie titles and showtime information will be available on the Jones Theatre website (www.jonestheatres.com) by August 31.

Jones Theatres is celebrating 106 years of entertaining Shawnee families. The three Shawnee Theatres are operated in partnership with international exhibitor, AMC Theatres.