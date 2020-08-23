OHP reports Shawnee man, two others killed in area accidents over the weekend

A Shawnee man and a Konawa resident were among three people killed in separate area accidents over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A crash Saturday afternoon on SH 9A, just south of EW 1360 Road in Seminole County, claimed the life of Ly Van Duc, 85, Konawa, the patrol said.

Van Duc was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup southbound on SH 9A when the truck departed the roadway for an unknown reason and continued 287 feet before striking a tree, troopers noted. Seat belts were not in use.

Also on Saturday afternoon, another crash in nearby Hughes County resulted in two fatalities, including a Shawnee man.

Jaden Thomas Yarbrough, 21, of Holdenville and Lawrence Brice Yarbrough, 22, Shawnee, both died at the scene, the OHP reported. A child passenger in the same vehicle was not injured.

That crash occurred on Business 270 in the city limits of Holdenville.

Troopers said a 2005 Ford 4-door being driven by Jaden Yarbough was westbound when the vehicle crossed the center line and went into the path of an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet pickup, striking it head-on.

Both Jaden Yarbough and his passenger, Lawrence Yarbrough, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 3-year-old Nevah Yarbrough of Holdenville, was not injured, the OHP report said.

The driver of the eastbound Chevrolet was Marcus Anthony Anderson, 46, the OHP reported. He was transported by private vehicle to a hospital in Okemah, where he was treated for injuries and released.

Anderson’s passenger, Noratte Lynn Hobia, 43, Holdenville, was taken by Air Evac ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma CIty, where she was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, the OHP said.

The cause of that crash is under investigation. The patrol said seat belts were not in use.