Polls open Tuesday for local elections, bond issues

Voters in Pottawatomie County will decide various elections Tuesday, Aug. 25.

According to County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, the elections taking place Tuesday include a Republican Runoff Primary, the City of Tecumseh Primary, Shawnee Special School Bond election and a Bethel Special School Bond election.

Polls will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

One of the elections taking place Tuesday is the Tecumseh City Council election. Vying for Ward 1 are Dana R. Taylor and Linda Farris. Benjamin Waterman, Ryan Wiginton and Don Bradley are vying for the Council member Ward 3 seat, and in Ward 2, Sharon L. Stewart and Ronelle Baker are candidates for the Council member Ward 2 seat. The Ward 4 race is between John R. Collier and Jeff Brock.

Two Republican primary runoffs are set for the Aug. 25 election. Stephanie Bice and Terry Neese are in a runoff for the Republican nod in the U.S. District 5 race. Incumbent Sen. Ron Sharp and Shane Jett also are in Republican runoff in the State Senate District 17 race.

Two local school districts also are seeking school bond issues, which require a 60 percent supermajority for passage.

The Shawnee school district is holding an $18.125 million bond election which will be used for school site improvements and transportation.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the Student Investment Plan is made up of two propositions, with one being $16,925,000 for school site improvements and the other being $1.2 million for transportation.

“The Student Investment Plan that voters will see on the ballot Aug. 25 has many projects that, if passed, will benefit our schools and our community,” Grace said. “Every project in the 2020 plan is an effort to make our schools safer and better equipped to serve the children of Shawnee.”

If the Student Investment Plan is passed, Grace said the average homeowner in Shawnee’s I-93 school district would pay approximately $3 more per month or $36 per year in property taxes.

Bethel Public Schools will also have a bond election for $18,390,000, which, if passed, would be used for two entities including a new facility for elementary students and a new activity center.

BPS Superintendent Tod Harrison said the facility for elementary school students will benefit third, fourth and fifth graders who are currently housed in metal portable buildings.

“Our students will greatly benefit by attending in one connected facility,” Harrison said. “New technology upgrades will be incorporated throughout the building. Projected growth has been accounted for and this facility will continue to serve and benefit future Bethel Wildcats for years to come.”

Harrison said if passed, funds from the bond issue will be used to remodel the district’s gym into a new state of the art activity center.

In addition, Harrison said if passed, the bond will not increase taxes and the calculation of this bond is based on staying at the current tax rate.

For more information regarding Aug. 25 elections visit www.elections.ok.gov.

Election results and News-Star coverage will be posted online the night of the election. However, due to new earlier print deadlines coverage will not be in the paper until Thursday, Aug. 27.