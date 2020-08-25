Pott. County Sheriff’s Office to use Offender Watch

Pottawatomie County Commissioners have approved the purchases of the program Offender Watch, which contains information about registered sex offenders in the area and will be utilized by the County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Pott. County Sheriff Mike Booth, Offender Watch is a useful tool for law enforcement to use when tracking or seeking information about sex offenders in the county.

“It’s a program that we can use to connect with all of the other agencies that are in the system to share information about sex offenders, to get sex offenders registered (and) to be able to get latest information for contacting them,” Booth said.

Booth said all law enforcement departments that utilize Offender Watch have information about a sex offender if he or she lived in their area and that information can be passed on to another agency if the offender moves.

“It’ll make our job a much easier, much faster, less manpower to be able to track these individuals down to do compliance checks if they’re not being compliant,” Booth said.

The sheriff said the Shawnee Police Department is another agency that uses Offender Watch.

“We work hand and hand with Shawnee on multiple things so this will just make it a lot better,” Booth said.

The sheriff explained in addition to law enforcement, members of the community can access the program for free and gain access to some information regarding sex offenders in their area.

“They may not be able to access all the information that law enforcement has, but they can access information about the sex offender,” Booth said.

Booth explained the Sheriff's Office will have access to the program and begin training officers to use it.

“The deputies out in the field on their iPads and iPhones will be able to access the whole program from there,” Booth said. “They won’t have to go back to the office.”

Booth said training for the program will begin soon and he’s looking forward to utilizing it.