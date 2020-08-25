Tecumseh elects 3 city council members; runoff needed in Ward 3

Tecumseh voters elected three city council members Tuesday night, but a runoff will be needed in the Ward 3 race.

In Ward 1, Linda Farris defeated Dana R. Taylor with 54.58 percent of the vote. Farris had 274 votes while Taylor had 228.

For Ward 2, Sharon L. Stewart defeated Ronelle Baker with 65.42 percent of the votes. Stewart had 331 votes compared to Baker’s 175 votes.

In the Ward 4 race, John R. Collier was elected with 52.28 percent of the votes. Collier had 252 votes, while opponent Jeff Brock had 230 votes.

The runoff will be needed in Ward 3 between Ryan Wiginton and Don Bradley as neither received 50 percent of the votes. Wiginton had 172 votes, or 36.06 percent, while Bradley had 211 votes, or 44.23 percent. The third candidate, Benjamin Waterman, had 94 votes or 19.71 percent. The runoff between Wiginton and Bradley will be on Nov. 3.