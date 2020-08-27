OSDH reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, including 3 in Lincoln County

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 15 additional deaths from COVID-19, including three of our neighbors in Lincoln County.

In Lincoln County, the deaths involved two females and one male, all in the 65 and older age group.

As of Thursday’s advisory, there were 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The death toll on Thursday stood at 778.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.