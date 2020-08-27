Pott. County deputies continue homicide probe after man found beat to death

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is continuing a homicide investigation after a local man was found beat to death in his garage.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer identified the victim as Wes Langley, 35.

Palmer said Thursday afternoon that investigators do have persons of interest in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies believe Langley was beat to death with a workout weight, Palmer said. He was found last Friday night in the garage of his home, located on Limestone Road in the area of Brangus and 45th Streets, Palmer said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case, he said, and collected evidence at the scene. Authorities did serve a search warrant at a neighbor’s house as part of the investigation, Palmer said, but no other details have been released.

Watch for updates.