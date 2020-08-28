SPD, Sheriff’s Office utilizing Offender Watch

The Shawnee Police Department and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are both utilizing a sex offender registry program known as Offender Watch.

According to Shawnee Chief of Police Mason Wilson, Offender Watch is a useful tool for law enforcement agencies because it contains information about over 900,000 registered offenders in the country and it makes it easier for officers to keep track of any offenders in Shawnee or surrounding areas.

“When a registered sex offender moves into Shawnee, officers won't have to spend time tracking them down and reentering data because the offender record is seamlessly shared from one agency to another,” Wilson said.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, all law enforcement departments that utilize Offender Watch have information about a sex offender if he or she lived in their area and that information can be passed on to another agency if the offender moves.

“It’ll make our job a much easier, much faster, less manpower to be able to track these individuals down to do compliance checks if they’re not being compliant,” Booth said.

Wilson said Offender Watch also allows agencies to work together on cases involving sex offenders should they need to.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, Offender Watch has more than 15,000 users from various law enforcement agencies around the country in 38 different states.

Booth explained that in addition to law enforcement, members of the community can access the program for free and gain access to some information regarding sex offenders living in their area.

“They may not be able to access all the information that law enforcement has, but they can access information about the sex offender,” Booth said.

Booth explained the Sheriff's Office and Shawnee PD are able to use the program while they’re out on calls and driving through communities.

“The deputies out in the field on their iPads and iPhones will be able to access the whole program from there,” Booth said. “They won’t have to go back to the office.”

For more information regarding Offender Watch visit www.offenderwatch.com.