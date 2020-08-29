Glover, Diversity Expert and Consultant, To Speak at OBU Business Forum Sept. 4

The Shawnee News-Star

The Paul Dickinson College of Business at OBU is hosting the first business forum of the new academic year Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on the University’s campus in Shawnee. B.J. Glover, successful entrepreneur, human resources diversity officer, professional speaker and former news anchor, will be the featured speaker.

Business forums are designed to connect students and faculty with business professionals. They typically take place inside Bailey Business Center, the home of the Dicksinson College of Business, but have been moved to Raley Chapel this semester to facilitiate physical distancing. The event is free and open to the entire campus community. Face coverings and physical distancing are required for all in attendance.

Beverly “B.J.” Glover is a human capital “solopreneur” with a passion for all things diversity. She brings her own experience, education and expertise to individuals from all walks of life and to organizations of all types in pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

Diversity aptly describes the extreme variety of her life experiences, such as growing up in segregated communities and schools in the deep south yet later spending time living in Amsterdam. Formerly a television news anchor and talk show host, she subsequently enjoyed a successful career as a human resources leader for more than 25 years. She retired in 2015 from Johnson Controls, then a $55 billion Fortune 100 global enterprise. While there, she earned a Master of Science in human resource development at Villanova University as well as the SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications.

Glover is the founder and principal of B.J. Glover Learning and Consulting, where she offers boutique services in DE&I consulting and training, leader development, diverse talent development, public speaking and coaching. She is a Certified Professional Coach and a Certified Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator who investigates cases filed against federal agencies around the country. She currently serves as vice president of community outreach for the Association for Talent Development. She previously served two terms as vice president of diversity for the Oklahoma City Human Resources Society and for the Oklahoma State HR Council, where she traveled around the state training HR professionals on diversity topics. She is also an adjunct professor at Mid-America Christian University, where she teaches courses in human resources.

For more information about the Dickinson College of Business at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/business.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,763, with students from 35 states and 34 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 15 consecutive years.