Oklahoma Fishing Report

The Shawnee News-Star

Northeast

Ft. Gibson: August 24. Elevation normal, water 82 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastics around brush structure, flats, and points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, slabs, and spoons around the main lake. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grubs, jigs, and small lures around docks and riprap. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 23. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County

Kaw: August 24. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms around flats, main lake, river channel, and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and shad around main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 20. Elevation above normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on grubs and small lures around coves, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Green sunfish good on small lures around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: August 21. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000.

Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low river flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: August 23. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits and worms around creek channels and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 15-18 ft. around brush structure, and main lake. Blue catfish fair on shad and shrimp below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Sooner: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and live shad around the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: August 24. Elevation above normal, water 82 and clear on lower end with the north end clearing up. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 23. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: August 22. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: August 24. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water mid-70s, and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on hard plastic baits in the evening. White bass good on hard plastic baits and live bait in early mornings. Catfish good on trotlines along the north end of the lake. Crappie fair on small jigs around fishing docks. Walleye fair on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Southeast

Arbuckle: August 19. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. Some algae bloom in coves. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on topwater lures, shaky head worms and small crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 5-17 ft. around marked brush piles and fair to good on minnows and blue ice jigs around docks at day break. White bass good on small topwater lures and silver grubs near the dam and when surfacing. Catfish excellent on baited holes in Guy Sandy Creek and mouth of Rock Creek. Bluegill good with a fly-rod with black gnats. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: August 24. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on punch bait and stinkbait around river channel and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and jerk bait around brush structure, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill, redear, and green sunfish good on crickets, grass hoppers, in-line spinnerbait, and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: August 21. Elevation 5 1/3 ft. below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig and plastics around brush structure and points. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and worms around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 21. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass fair on live shad and topwater lures below the dam. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and at 6-10 ft. on bottom. Report submitted by Patrick Matlock, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.

Hugo: August 21. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 23. Elevation normal, water 92 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around main lake, points, and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 21. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, and tube jigs below the dam, and around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 21. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html.

Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, flats, and rocks. White and spotted bass fair on jerk bait, top water, and looking for surfacing schools around dam, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 21. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on hot dogs and punch bait around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 21. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around coves, creek channels, main lake, river mouth, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crickets, goldfish, grass hoppers, grubs, minnows, plastics, and small lures around coves, sand bar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, coves, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 21. Elevation normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 21. Elevation below normal, water 82. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing has been hit or miss the past week due to the hot temps we have been experiencing. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live shad, and top water around discharge, flats, and river channel. Anglers can find surface feeding fish early mornings and late evenings, fish are usually been Washita Point and the Texas bank. Most fish are on the smaller size that are surface feeding so scale down lure size. White bass fair on small lures, spoons, and top water around flats and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Blue cats can be caught by drifting whole or cut shad along flats out on the lake. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: August 21. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, channels, coves, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Ellsworth: August 23. Elevation normal, water 90 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait and shad around main lake and points. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, and riprap. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: August 23. Elevation below normal, water 90s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: August 25. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around channels and creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.