County Commissioners approve architectural plans for administration building

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved phase one of the architectural plans for their future administration building from Rand Elliott Architects in their regular meeting Aug. 31.

According to District 2 County Commissioner Randy Thomas, Rand Elliott Architects presented their initial design ideas for the old MidFirst building located at 330 N. Broadway Street.

Thomas said the building will be used as a new county administration building and will house the commissioners, County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Assessor and other county departments.

“We liked the design...The first floor would have the County Assessor, the County Treasurer and the County Clerk,” Thomas said. “Commissioners and the IT staff and others will be on the second floor.”

Thomas said there will also be a conference room on each floor and the entryway to the new building will be open.

“It’s a nice concept,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he and his fellow commissioners liked the designs so far and Rand Elliott Architects will now move deeper into their designs and phase two of their plans.