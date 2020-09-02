Veteran of Foreign Wars Scholarships: Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contest open

Patriots Pen is open to 6 - 8 grade students enrolled, public, private or parochial schools in the U. S. Home schooled students also are eligible. This year’s Theme is “Why I Appreciate American’s Veterans.”

All entries begin at Post level, Shawnee Post 1317. The only exception is where schools have a large numbers of students and wish to conduct their own competition, submitting 1 for each 15 students to the local VFW Post competition.

Essay length 300-400 typewritten words. You must write your on essay. All essays should be typewritten in English with no color or graphics and cannot be less 300 words or greater than 400 words in length. The essay title or added footnotes do not contribute to word count. The completed essay and entry form must be in the hands of the VFW Post Chairman by midnight Nov. 1, 2013. The entry form can be downloaded atwww.vfw.org under scholarships are call 405-273-7098.

The Contest consists of four levels. The first level entry sponsored by local VF Post. Post winners advance to the VFW District level, where first place winners advance from there to VFW Department State. The winner each Department (state) and then competes for the national prizes. At all levels there will be money awarded. The big National prize is $5000.00 plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington D. C. for the winner and a parent.

The Voice of Democracy is open to 9-12 grade students enrolled, private or parochial schools in the U. S. Home schooled students also are eligible. This year’s Theme “Why Veterans are Important to our Nations History and Future”.

Record your original 3-5 minute essay on a standard cassette tape or CD. One student per CD or cassette. Preferred format for CD,s is the audio CD format. Instructions are on the entry form that can be downloaded at www.vfw.org. Label the recording, neatly typed essay and attach completed entry form. Entry should be in Post by midnight Nov. 1, 2015. Money will be awarded at levels Post, District, and State. National prize is $30,000.00 and a trip to Washington D C.