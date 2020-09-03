After pandemic closure, Jones Theatres reopen today in Shawnee

The Shawnee News-Star

Jones Theatre manager Jake Parker uses an electrostatic sprayer to sanitize and disinfect seats for the reopening of the Cinema Centre 8, Movies Six at Shawnee Mall and the Hornbeck Twin downtown.

Longer intermissions between showings will allow theaers and seats to be treated between every showing. Also, every other row will be blocked off for social distancing. Masks are required at all times in the buildings, except when customers are enjoying food and drink. Masks should be replaced when finished eating. Air Conditioning systems have been equipped with filters to enhance the quality of air in the theaters. The Shawnee theaters have been closed since March 16. Movie listings are available at jonestheatres.com.