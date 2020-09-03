Court update: Defendant bound over for trial in Shawnee murder case

A Tecumseh woman charged in connection with the 2018 drug-related death of Colleen Dawn Smith has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing, court records show..

Rosi Sky Still, 39, was bound over for trial on a first-degree murder charge as well as count of distribution of a controlled substance after four prior felony convictions, the court file shows.

Still is charged in the drug-related death of Smith, 36, whose body was found in a creek a few weeks after she went missing in Shawnee. Arrest affidavits indicate Smith died in Shawnee before her body was moved to another location near Earlsboro.

On Oct. 14, 2018, Shawnee police received a missing persons report for Smith, and on Oct. 27, 2018, Smith's body was found in a creek near SH 9 and Rock Creek Road in Pottawatomie County.

Still is accused, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27, 2018, of killing Colleen Smith by giving her heroin that contained fentanyl, although it was done without a pre-meditated design, charges allege. An arrest affidavit filed in this case alleges Smith suffered an overdose and became distressed or died in a camper trailer in Shawnee.

Still, who was still jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in court again in October.

Four other defendants were initially charged in this case as well, according to court records, with charges later dismissed for one defendant.

George Dennis Miller, 46, of Shawnee, was initially charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy and desegregation of a human corpse. After his recent preliminary hearing, he was bound over for trial on the conspiracy charge, court records show, with further court action expected in October. He remains jailed.

Charles Frederick Tiger, 43, of Shawnee, waived a preliminary hearing and is set to reappear in court Sept. 30 on a conspiracy charge.

Michelle Lynn Green-Estes, 47, Shawnee, also also faces a conspiracy count and waived her preliminary hearing, so she is set for arraignment in October.

In addition, Brian Douglas Rohrback, 42, was initially charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy, but those charges have been dismissed by the state, court records show.

