Shawnee officers respond to accident on North Harrison

Shawnee officers responded to an injury collision at the 1600 block of North Harrison around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to Shawnee Cpl. Vivian Lozano, a white Ford sedan was traveling southbound on Harrison when it attempted to turn left and caused a head-on collision with a grey Chevrolet pickup that was traveling northbound.

"The driver of the Ford sedan was transported to OU Medical by REACT," Lozano said. "The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and released at the scene."

Lozano said the accident is still under investigation.