Court brief: Shawnee teen bound over for trial in youthful offender case

A Shawnee teen has been bound over for trial in a felony case following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson said Dahntay Graham, 17, was bound over on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance and use of a motor vehicle to discharge a firearm. The judge denied the defendant's request to be certified as a juvenile, Wilson said, so he was ordered to stand trial as a youthful offender.

The case involves an incident with a car full of high school students in Shawnee and an alleged drug deal, prosecutors say. After the hearing, Wilson commented on the case.

“The evidence showed that Dahntay Graham purchased marijuana with others behind the Shawnee Bowl and then drove the car while his passengers fired several shots from two handguns, striking another car of individuals in a Shawnee residential area. Shawnee police detectives did a great job investigating this violent crime,” Wilson said.

Graham’s next court date has been scheduled for Oct. 21.

A preliminary hearing for other related youthful offender defendants charged in the case is expected next week.