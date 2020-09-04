Rookie of the Month: Anthony Starkey

Anthony Starkey graduated from the Basic Academy with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training in June 2020.

Once he completes his field training program, Starkey will be assigned to patrol and join his fellow officers in the field.

“I’m looking forward to interacting with the public. All of it really. It’s something different every day," Starkey said.

Starkey said he's following in the footsteps of his father and helping the community by keeping it safe.

“I want to be there to help someone in need and do something more for the community. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. My father has been a police officer for many years so I kind of knew this is where I would be," Starkey said.