Seminole man ordered to pay $249K restitution in federal court case

The Shawnee News-Star

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Randall Pete Loftis, age 41, of Seminole, Oklahoma was sentenced to 4 years of probation and ordered to pay $249,000.00 in restitution for Theft From Organization Receiving Federal Program Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(A). The charges arose from an investigation by the Seminole Police Department and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General - Defense Criminal Investigative Service (“DCIS”).

The Information alleged that from on or about December 19, 2011, until on or about August 9, 2016, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, Randall Pete Loftis, being an agent, employee, and officer of Enviro Systems, Inc., an organization which received in excess of $10,000 in federal benefits in each one year period from 2011 through 2016, embezzled, stole, obtained by fraud, and without authority knowingly converted to his use, property of a value of $5,000 or more, owned by, under the care of, and under the control of Enviro Systems, Inc.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “The defendant over a period of years fraudulently used a company credit card to purchase items valued at nearly $250,000 for his personal enrichment. DCIS investigators and members of this office, after many years of investigation and working with Enviro Systems to identify the amount of loss, have successfully brought the defendant to justice. He is being held accountable and restitution has been ordered.”

The Honorable Ronald A. White, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Rob Wallace represented the United States.