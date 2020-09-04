VFW Auxiliary hosts Young American Creative Art Contest

The Shawnee News-Star

The VFW Creative Art Contest is open to all students including home-students in grades 9-12, no older than 17 years of age at the time of local entry and a U. S. Citizen, or U. S. National.

No digital art will be accepted, and artwork must be on canvas or paper. It will be judged on Patriotic Theme, and technique. One department winner will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. Please see the student brochure at htt:www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholorships for more information requirements. Students must attend school in the state of the sponsoring auxiliary. Entries received at local Post 1317 Shawnee by March 31, 2019. National 1st place is $15000.00. Funds will be awarded by Post and at State. Call 878-6534 if more information is needed.

A past entry from Shawnee Post won $7,500 and second at National competition .