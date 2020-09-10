Dale Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Dale Public Schools officials were notified Thursday that a Dale Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Ky Wilkins, the district is working with the Pottwatomie County Health Department to navigate the next steps of protocol.

Wilkins said through contact tracing any employees or students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be notified and those who’re found to have come in close contact will have to quarantine for the amount of time recommended by the CDC and local health officials.

“If you are not contacted by the Health Department officials, then you or your child, were not considered to be directly affected by this situation,” Wilkins said.

The superintendent said Dale schools will continue to monitor the situation and update the community as new information becomes available.