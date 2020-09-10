Livestock show planned for 4-H, FFA members Saturday

Kelci McKendrick -- kmckendrick@news-star.com

Clarification: Due to the weather, the Pottawatomie County Pasture Classic livestock show has changed its location from the Bethel Ag Booster Barn to the west end of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Pow Wow Grounds. This is an update to a previous story.

After the 2020 Pottawatomie County Free Fair was canceled because of COVID-19, a group of volunteers decided to put together a livestock show for Saturday, Sept. 12.

Sarah Weeks, one of the parents and coordinators for the Pottawatomie County Pasture Classic, said she and other parents of children who show livestock created the show in place of the fair.

“My kids have shown for awhile, and when we heard that the county fair was canceled … I just talked to a couple of other parents in the area and said, ‘I think we could try to put something together,’ and it all just kind of fell into place.”

Because of COVID-19, Weeks said the show will be outside at the west end of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Pow Wow Grounds, which will allow attendees and participants to spread out a little more than they could indoors.

Weeks said everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing and that participants in the show will be showing out of their own trailers.

Being outdoors means the show will be “blow and show” only — no clipping or trimming is allowed, and no shavings or bedding is allowed outside of trailers. This will help keep the CPN Pow Wow Grounds as clean as possible, Weeks said.

The show is open only to active members of the 4-H club or of the FFA Chapter in Pottawatomie County, Weeks said. A few have pre-registered, but participants can register the day of the show. Pre-entries are $10 per animal and will be open until 9 p.m. Sept. 11, and it’s $15 for day-of-show entries.

Swine, sheep, goats and cattle will be included in the show. Weights for hogs are due at 7:30 a.m., and the show will begin at 8 a.m. Weights for sheep are due at 9:30 a.m., and weights for doe and wether goats are due at 10 a.m, and entries and weights for heifers and steers are due at noon.

Awards will be presented for grand champion, grand champion gilt, grand champion barrow, grand champion market lamb, grand champion doe goat, grand champion wether goat, grand champion heifer and grand champion steer, along with the showmanship awards.

There will be three age divisions for showmanship: junior, which is ages 9-11; intermediate, which is ages 12-14; and senior, which is ages 15-19.

Swine showmanship will be after the barrow show, lamb showmanship will be after the market lamb show, goat showmanship will be after the wether goat show, and beef showmanship will be after the steer show, according to the show’s Facebook page.

Weeks said the livestock show awards and tents were funded through sponsors, and all the entry fees will be paid out directly to the exhibitors in prize money.

The Pottawatomie County Pasture Classic will begin at 8 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the west end of the Citizen Potawatomi Pow Wow Grounds, S. Gordon Cooper Drive. Visitors can enter through the Firelake Ball Fields entrance and drive over the bridge. More information can be found on the show’s Facebook page.