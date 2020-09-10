Shawnee Fire Department to develop fire apparatus vehicle

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday approved the Shawnee Fire Department to go out on bid for a chassis that attaches to the back of the department’s wildfire fighting apparatus.

According to Shawnee Fire Chief Rodney Foster, the wildfire fighting apparatus is essentially a small fire truck and the chassis will allow the department to attach equipment such as air packs, hoses, compartments and other items to the back of the truck.

Foster said the truck will be a primary response vehicle but is intended to be used for grass fires or other types of wildfires.