Pott. County voters request record number absentee ballot applications

The Presidential Election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and the Pottawatomie County Election Board has already received a record number of absentee ballot applications.

According to County Election Board Assistant Secretary Patricia Carter, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, and so far 3,590 applications have been submitted.

“We’re only a month and a half away from the deadline so we expect to get more applications,” Carter said.

Compared to the last Primary Election on Nov. 16, 2018, where 2,011 applications were submitted, and the last Presidential Election on Nov. 8, 2016, where 1,719 applications were submitted, Carter said this election has the highest number of absentee ballot applications yet.

Carter said all safety protocols and policies put in place to protect people from COVID-19 still apply to the Nov. 3 election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, these policies for in person voting include social distancing, the requirement of masks or face coverings and provided Personal Protective Equipment for poll workers.

Carter said absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee, or voters can apply online at www.elections.ok.gov or print off and mail their applications.

“There are many different options available for submitting applications,” Carter said.

According to Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, ballots must be in the hands of the Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Carter said the deadline to register to vote in the November election is Friday, Oct. 9.

For more information regarding absentee ballots, voting and COVID-19 protocols visit www.ok.gov/elections/.

Check back for updates.