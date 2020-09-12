Enrollment Open for Eight-Week Classes at SSCE

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College students may now enroll in online eight-week courses.

The second eight-week classes will begin on Monday, Oct. 12, and will conclude on Friday, Dec. 11. The last day to enroll for these courses is Oct. 14.

“We’re committed to meeting the schedules of our students at SSC. Eight-week courses offer another level of flexibility. They’re also a great entry point for new students,” SSC Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bill Knowles said.

Eight-week courses offered during the fall semester include American History Since 1877; American National Government; English Composition I and II; Crime, Delinquency and Social Issues Through Film; General Chemistry I and General Chemistry I Lab; General Psychology; Human Anatomy and Human Anatomy Lab; Music Appreciation II; New Testament; Old Testament; Personal Finance; Special Topics in Composition; and Speech.

Those interested may enroll with their assigned advisor or in the Walkingstick Student Services Center, located on Highway 9 on the south side of campus. Students must enroll before classes begin.

Regular office hours at the College are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Visit the College’s website at www.sscok.edu to view current class schedules. For questions about classes or enrollment at Seminole State, contact the SSC Admissions Office at 405-382-9230.