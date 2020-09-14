Tecumseh teen critically injured in collision near Earlsboro

By Kelci McKendrick kmckendrick@news-star.com

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle collision that is under investigation and occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 11 on State Highway 9, one-quarter of a mile east of Earlsboro.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 17-year old female driver of Tecumseh was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna westbound on SH 9 around 0.3 miles west of Chambers Road when she departed to the right, overcorrected into the oncoming lane, overcorrected again and then departed the roadway to the right.

The vehicle struck a roadside embankment, causing the vehicle to roll three times before coming to a rest on its wheels, the report shows. The driver, whose name was not released on the trooper’s report, was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle and was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.

Also in the car was passenger Miranda Anderson, 19, of Tecumseh, the OHP reported. Anderson was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center and treated for unspecified injuries and released.

The report said the seatbelts were equipped and in use by Anderson, but not the driver, and the airbags were equipped and deployed. At the time of the collision, the weather was cloudy, and the roadway was wet, according to the report.

The condition of the driver was apparently normal at the time of the collision, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The collision was investigated by Trooper Post #407 of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County detachment of Troop A, and he was assisted by Trooper Porter #275 and Trooper Smith #670 of Troop A, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Earlsboro Police Department, Earlsboro Fire Department, Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police Department and REACT EMS.