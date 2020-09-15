Virtual extension programs available for youth

By Sonya McDaniel, Ext. Educator FCS & CED, Pottawatomie County

This fall looks different for your Pottawatomie County Extension Educators, but so did our spring and summer. After the County Fair, which also didn't happen this year, our efforts shift to school based programs. This year's programs will be offered virtually through videos or ZOOM sessions.

Each year the OSU Extension Office provides educational workshops covering early childhood character development, bully prevention, Ag in the Classroom and Nutrition. Through our 4-H Youth Development, Community Nutrition Education Program and Family & Consumer Science programs approximately 75 classrooms are provided educational outreach yearly. Most Extension programs provide multiple, weekly lessons to cover topics and curriculum.

"Not visiting classrooms this fall doesn't seem quite right" says Sonya McDaniel, FCS Extension Educator, "If I can't be there in person, then I will be there on video." McDaniel, has been recording videos for all of the early childhood (Pre-K-1st grade) programs since ZOOM with this age group can be a challenge.

Nutrition Education Assistant, Pam Dennis can offer either video or "live" ZOOM sessions for the ShowMe Nutrition program for 1st through 5th grades, as well as, adult nutrition workshops and Teen Cuisine.

Although we hope to return to in person programming as soon as it is safe to do so, virtual platforms do provide the benefit of reaching more classrooms. At times, there was not enough time to schedule every classroom request with travel time and other educator responsibilities. "With video format, I can be in more than one place at a time!" says McDaniel.

For more information about Extension's school-based programs, or to request a program visit the Pottawatomie County website at extension.okstate.edu/county/pottawatomie/ contact the office at 405-273-7683 or email sonya.mcdaniel@okstate.edu<mailto:sonya.mcdaniel@okstate.edu>