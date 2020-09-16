Court brief: McLoud man faces 92 felony counts in child pornography case

The Shawnee News-Star

A McLoud man faces 92 felony counts relating to child pornography case, court records show.

Pottawatomie County prosecutors have charged Warran Alan Bowman, 42, with one count of aggravated possesion of child pornography, along with 91 counts of distributing or publishing obscene materials, with images allegedly sent to strangers via text messages.

Bowman is out of jail on $50,000 bond and his next court appearance is Nov. 17.